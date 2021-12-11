Will Quit as Chancellor: Governor Lashes Out at Kerala's Higher Education Sector

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday, 11 December, slammed the manner in which Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government was running the higher education sector.



"The Chief Minister has nothing to do with Universities. While the school education in the state is fine, the higher education sector has gone to the dogs as even appointments are being made against the rules," said Khan while speaking to the media in Delhi.



"Since the chancellor's post is not Constitutional, I wrote to Vijayan to pass an Ordinance wherein the Chief Minister can take over as the chancellor," said Khan.