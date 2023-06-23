AAT 2023 Result Date: JEE AAT Result To Be Out Tomorrow on jeeadv.ac.in

ADVERTISEMENT
Check the date, time, website, and steps to download JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 - Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was supposed to release the JEE Advanced AAT result 2023 earlier but the organization revised the JEE Advanced AAT result date. Now the JEE Advanced AAT result 2023 will be released tomorrow, 24 June at 5 PM.

The authorities will declare the JEE Advanced 2023 AAT result on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 can check in the result by logging in to the result portal by using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number. The JEE Advanced AAT result direct link will also available. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard in online mode.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 result will inform candidates about the scores and qualifying status of the exam. JEE Advanced AAT cutoff 2023 is determined by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced. The final seat allotment will be done through JoSAA counselling. The JEE Advanced AAT 2023 is an offline entrance exam conducted for admission in B.Arch courses offered by IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Kharagpur.

How to Download AAT 2023 Result?

  • Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2023 at jeeadv.ac.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the “Result link”.

  • You will have to enter the registration number, date of birth, mobile number, and email address to login.

  • Your AAT 2023 result will appear on the screen.

  • You can download the JEE Advanced 2023 result and take a print for future reference.

