Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: Latest Score Table Here; Check Leading District
61st Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: The event is being held at Kozhikode, check the details here.
The Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Kozhikode. This time approximately 14,000 secondary school students are expected to participate in the 61st edition of Kerala School Kalolsavam. It is important to note that students from state schools in 14 districts of Kerala are likely to participate in the 239 events. One must also note that according to the latest details, around 24 venues in the city will host the events for interested students.
Students are extremely excited to participate in the Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 this time. People should note that this is the 61st edition of Kerala School Kalolsavam that commenced at Kozhikode. For those who don't know, it is the State School Arts Festival where the winner takes home the golden cup. Every district aims to win the golden cup.
As per the rules of the arts festival that is being held in Kozhikode, the district with the most points by the end of the competitions can take home the golden cup of 117.5 sovereigns.
It is important to take note of the district-wise scores after every event to see who is going to take the golden cup. One should remember that the Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 has already begun so it is time to see the latest scores.
Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023: District-wise Score Table
Take a look at the latest district-wise scores in the Kerala School Kalolsavam 2023 and stay updated with the details here:
Kannur: 164
Kozhikode: 157
Kollam: 152
Thrissur: 150
Malappuram: 148
Palakkad: 146
Ernakulam: 142
Kottayam: 139
Alappuzha: 133
Thiruvananthapuram: 129
Kasaragod: 129
Wayanad: 115
Pathanamthitta: 101
Idukki: 94
You can go to the official website - ulsavam.kite.kerala.gov.in to check the names of the individual winners from each district and the points they scores in the events.
It is important to note that the points are subjected to increase or decrease depending on the event results.
One must keep a close eye on the scores to know the leading teams. All the latest details are available on the official website so participants can easily go through them.
You should take a look at the names of the individual winners from each district. Keep following the score table and stay updated.
Topics: Kerala Kerala School Kalolsavam
