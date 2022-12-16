Kerala DHSE Plus One Improvement Result 2022 Released, Details Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the plus one improvement result 2022 Yesterday, 16 December 2022. Candidates who appeared in the Kerala first-year improvement exam can check their results on the official website-- keralaresults.nic.in. DHSE Kerala has also released the result of NSQF first-year and VHSE first-year students. The candidates will have to login with their roll number and date of birth to get access to the result.

Students can take a hard copy of the Kerala DHSE equivalency exam result for future use. The first-year improvement, supplementary examination2022 was held from 25 October 2022 to 29 October 2022. Candidates can apply for revaluation but they will have to pay Rs 500 for each subject they want to get re-evaluated and there is an application fee of Rs 100 for each subject.