ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AAP Protest Against BJP's Alleged 'Foul Play' in Chandigarh Mayoral Polls

"We are getting news that our MLAs, councillors, and volunteers have been put in jails," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

The Quint
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Also Read

AAP Leader Swati Maliwal Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP From Delhi

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  AAP   Delhi   Protest 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×