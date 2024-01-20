Delhi Minister Atishi Orders Inquiry in 12 DU Colleges for Misusing Govt Funds

Delhi's Higher Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Saturday, 20 January, directed the Secretary (Higher Education) to initiate an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in Delhi University's 12 colleges, which are funded by the government, according to officials.
Colleges in Delhi appointed 1,897 employees, including 939 teaching and 958 non-teaching posts, without the Delhi government's approval, resulting in "major procedural irregularities," according to Atishi.
Atishi said, "Major procedural irregularities have surfaced. The colleges appointed a staggering 1,897 employees—939 teaching and 958 non-teaching posts—without the Delhi government's approval, violating clearly established government procedures and rules."
The Higher Education Minister has directed the Secretary to take strong action against principals and officials responsible for creating illegal posts, including recovering the salaries of staff members who have been appointed since 2015. This includes identifying and addressing the issue of illegal appointments.
"These colleges are funded by the public exchequer and therefore must be held accountable for any misutilization of funds," said Atishi.
Atishi demands strong action against officers violating General Financial Rules (GFR) provisions, including spending hundreds of crores on public exchequer, and for transparency and judicious spending of public funds, which are 'repeatedly flouted' by colleges.
"Contracts worth crores for security and sanitation work were executed without adhering to general financial norms and violated accounting norms and the approved 'Pattern of Assistance' by the Delhi government," mentioned Atishi.
(With PTI Inputs)
