Dhubri Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Starts Today

The polling for Dhubri was held in Phase 3 on 7 May.



The key candidates for the 2024 General Elections in Dhubri are Zabed Islam (AGP), Rakibul Hussain (Congress), and Mohammed Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF).



As per the latest trends of counting of votes for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, results are awaited in Dhubri seat.



In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Dhubri seat was won by AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal, while Congress candidate Abu Taher Bepari had come in second place.



In 2014's General Elections, Dhubri constituency was won by AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal and Congress candidate Wazed Ali Choudhury was the runner-up.

Assam’s Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) for over a decade. Party president Badruddin Ajmal has been holding this Lok Sabha seat for three consecutive terms - 2009, 2014, and 2019. Ajmal family's giant perfume business has helped Badruddin in exercising influence through philanthropic activities.

Dhubri’s demographic comprise about 55% Muslim voters. This has been helping Ajmal for the past three elections. Assam's Lok Sabha constituencies, including Dhubri, underwent delimitation in August 2023.

In 2024 elections, Ajmal's prime contender is INDIA bloc partner Congress' Rakibul Hussain. Hussain is the vice president of Assam Congress and had been a cabinet minister in Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government for 15 years. Currently, he is the deputy leader of opposition in Assam Assembly. Prior to AIUDF's formation in 2005, Congress held the popular vote, dominating the constituency’s electoral landscape for 38 years. Notably, Zabed Islam, former MLA from Dhibru’s Mankachar Assembly seat is also in the fray on the ticket of NDA's Asom Gana Parishad AGP.



It must, however, be noted that extent of Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam underwent changes in the delimitation exercise last year. According to the revised boundaries, Assembly seats that fall under Dhubri parliamentary constituency include Mankachar, Salmara South, Dhubri, Gauripur, Bilasipara West, Bilasipara East, Goalpara West, Jaleswar, Golakganj, Goalpara East.