Delhi Water Minister Atishi Writes To Chief Secretary Over Sewage Water Issue

Delhi Water Minister Atishi wrote a letter to Chief Secretary on Friday, 8 March, regarding issues of sewer overflow, contaminated water supply, and pipeline leaks in Delhi, after nearly 80 complaints were received in just one day.
She claimed that over 10,000 complaints on the Delhi Jal Board's 1916 helpline remain unresolved, despite repeated instructions to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and senior officials.
“Despite my instructions that inspection reports of the CEO, chief engineers, and other officers be sent to me every Monday, I have not received a single report,” she added.
"In the last 24 hours alone, I have received 80 complaints regarding sewer overflow, contaminated water, and pipeline leakage. These are among the hundreds of complaints that I have received just in the past week. Additionally, there are over 10,000 unresolved complaints on the Jal Board's 1916 complaint resolution portal," Atishi claimed.
Moreover, she added, "I have repeatedly directed the CEO-DJB, Member (Water), Member (Finance), Member (Drainage), and other officials to regularly conduct ground inspections to understand the problems faced by the public."
She further directed the Chief Secretary to find short-term solutions within 48 hours and complete the problem within the week, as previous attempts to contact the CEO and DJB members have not yielded results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)