Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP's Atishi Served Notices Over MLA Poaching Allegations

The Delhi Police on Sunday, 4 February, landed at the doorstep of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi Marlena in the wake of the party's allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was trying to destabilise the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Officials from the Delhi Police's Crime Branch were there to serve a notice to the Delhi minister over her allegation that the BJP was "trying to buy AAP MLAs," according to a report by news agency ANI.

A day prior, the Delhi Police had also visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.