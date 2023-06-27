ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Crime Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wanted Man Muhammed Gufran Shot Dead in Encounter With UP Police

Wanted Man Muhammed Gufran Shot Dead in Encounter With UP Police

He had over 13 cases registered against him in various parts of UP.

The Quint
Published
Crime
1 min read
Wanted Man Muhammed Gufran Shot Dead in Encounter With UP Police
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down a wanted man in the state's Kaushambi district on Tuesday, 27 June.

Details: The deceased in the police encounter was identified as 27-year-old Muhammed Gufran, according to a report by NDTV.

  • He had over 13 cases registered against him in various parts of UP, including those pertaining to murder, attempted murder, robbery, and dacoity.

  • In a bid to capture him, police had offered a bounty of ₹ 1,00,000, the report said.

Why it matters: Police encounters have become a trend in UP over the past few years, as per the report. Around 185 criminals have reportedly been shot dead in a total of 10,900 such encounters since Yogi Adityanath was elected as chief minister of the state in 2017.

Also Read

In Photos: Gangster Anil Dujana Shot Dead by UP Police in Meerut Encounter

In Photos: Gangster Anil Dujana Shot Dead by UP Police in Meerut Encounter
ADVERTISEMENT

Play-by-play: The encounter broke out amid a raid being conducted by a special task force of the UP Police at 5am on Tuesday, the report said.

  • Gufran was reportedly shot and injured in the cross-firing that ensued.

  • He was shifted to a hospital for treatment but died from his wounds.

Also Read

Asad Ahmed Encounter: The Slow Death of Rule of Law

Asad Ahmed Encounter: The Slow Death of Rule of Law

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and crime

Topics:  Encounter   UP   UP Police 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×