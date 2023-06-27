Wanted Man Muhammed Gufran Shot Dead in Encounter With UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police gunned down a wanted man in the state's Kaushambi district on Tuesday, 27 June.
Details: The deceased in the police encounter was identified as 27-year-old Muhammed Gufran, according to a report by NDTV.
He had over 13 cases registered against him in various parts of UP, including those pertaining to murder, attempted murder, robbery, and dacoity.
In a bid to capture him, police had offered a bounty of ₹ 1,00,000, the report said.
Why it matters: Police encounters have become a trend in UP over the past few years, as per the report. Around 185 criminals have reportedly been shot dead in a total of 10,900 such encounters since Yogi Adityanath was elected as chief minister of the state in 2017.
Play-by-play: The encounter broke out amid a raid being conducted by a special task force of the UP Police at 5am on Tuesday, the report said.
Gufran was reportedly shot and injured in the cross-firing that ensued.
He was shifted to a hospital for treatment but died from his wounds.
