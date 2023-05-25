A Child For Rs 2-5 Lakh, More For Fair Skin: How Varanasi Gang Lifted, Sold Kids

They were barely making enough money to make ends meet. Every day was a struggle for Vinod and Mamta (names changed) trying to hold together their family of three.

On the morning of 15 May, the homeless couple woke up to a shock. Their four-year-old boy, who was sleeping next to them, was missing. The hapless couple went around looking for their son for two days before the police finally took cognisance. A First Information Report (FIR) under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bhelupur police station in Varanasi on 16 May.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media. The incident allegedly took place near Ramchandra Shukla crossing in the Bhelupur area in Varanasi on 14 May. In the poor resolution, 23-second-long purported CCTV footage, a man can be seen sneaking up to a couple sleeping with their child on a pavement along the road. He can then be seen lifting the child and decamping in a car.

This was the third case of child-lifting in the past two months which put the Varanasi Commissionerate police on its toes. Several police teams working round the clock finally landed on a breakthrough, busting a child-lifting gang with links to similar modules in Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Nine people, including two couples from Jharkhand who had bought the stolen children, have been arrested.