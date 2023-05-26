'University Accountable': Kin of Shiv Nadar Student Killed on Campus, FIR Filed

She also added, “I just want to say that I don’t want to file an official complaint against him but I just want to make sure that in any manner, he is not reachable to me or my family.”

Regarding the email, the University said, "The University took this up very seriously and acted upon this immediately. All necessary steps including multiple interventions and professional counselling for both the students were resorted to."

The University said it had also put a "restraining order" on both the students on 16 March.

The University claimed that it had urged her to file a formal complaint. As per Shiv Nadar University's statement, "Within the constraints of the lack of a formal complaint and the expressed apprehensions about the reactions of the family, the University took all the possible actions to address the situation."