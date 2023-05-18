Noida: Student at Shiv Nadar Univ Shoots Female Classmate, Then Shoots Self

On Thursday, 18 May, a student of Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, shot a female classmate, after which he returned to his room and allegedly shot himself, said the police. The police said that the man, identified as Anuj, died on the spot and the woman was declared dead at Yatharth hospital.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said, "We got to know that an incident took place at Shiv Nadar University where a male student shot a female student. The woman was rushed to Yatharth Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival."
He added,
Our investigation has revealed that the student shot her with a country-made pistol in front of the dining hall. After this, the same student returned to his room and shot himself. Further investigation is underway.DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan
A spokesperson of Shiv Nadar University said, “We are deeply saddened and pained at the unfortunate loss of lives of two students at the University today. The matter is currently under investigation by the authorities, and we are closely monitoring the situation. All other residents of the campus are safe. Our utmost priority is the safety and well-being of our students, employees, and the entire community. We are fully cooperating with the authorities in their investigation. Our deep and heartfelt condolences go out to the affected families, and we are supporting them in every way possible at this difficult time.”
In a statement, Gautam Budh Nagar Police’s Media Cell said that Anuj, who hailed from UP’s Amroha, died on the spot. The woman, identified as Neha, hailed from Kanpur. Both the students were studying Bachelor of Arts (Sociology) and were in their third year.
The police statement added, “Relatives of both students are being informed. Anuj and the deceased student were good friends from the past and were facing problems for some time.”
