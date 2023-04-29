Chrisann Pereira Case: Wife of Another Victim Shares How Accused Trapped Him

Days after Mumbai-based 27-year-old actor Chrisann Pereira was arrested in a drug smuggling case on 2 April at the Sharjah airport, The Quint had spoken to her brother Kevin about the series of events that unearthed a murky tale of revenge that allegedly landed Pereira in trouble. On 25 April, the Mumbai police arrested two people — Anthony Paul, a bakery owner, and Rajesh Bobhate alias Ravi, an assistant general manager in a bank — for allegedly trapping people and using them to smuggle drugs.
Chrisann, for instance, was offered a gig in Dubai, handed a trophy and promised assistance at Sharjah airport. However, the moment she landed there, she knew she was scammed. During the conversation with Kevin, he alleged that Clayton Rodrigues, a DJ, too was arrested at the Sharjah airport in February in a similar case, and is still in prison. Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had told The Indian Express that Anthony had allegedly tried to frame four others in a similar manner, with Clayton being one of them.
On Saturday, 29 April, The Quint spoke to Clayton's wife Falyn Rodrigues, who recounted how Anthony entered their lives, how he took offence to a small remark and what led to Clayton's arrest.
How did Clayton & Falyn meet Anthony Paul?
Falyn told The Quint that she was introduced to Anthony in 2018 as the boyfriend of one of her former colleagues. Anthony's girlfriend was earlier married to his first cousin and also has a son with him.
Falyn claimed, "One day, out of the blue, Anthony called Clayton and told him that he and his partner were having issues and he requested Clayton to help him mend things with her. We didn't interfere but later got to know that they were back together."
Falyn added that in 2019, she and Clayton were invited to Anthony's farmhouse in Vajreshwari in Mumbai's Thane district, which Anthony claimed he owned. "During our stay, Anthony's girlfriend's son said that Clayton looks like his late father. That didn't go down well with Anthony. I feel that's why Clayton was made a target," Falyn claimed.
After the incident, the Rodrigues’ did not stay in touch with Anthony and his family as they sensed that Anthony was bothered by the remark.
'He Offered Him a Gig in Dubai'
Cut to 28 January 2023. Falyn claimed that Clayton received a call from a person who identified himself as Prasad Rao, who offered him a gig in Dubai.
"Prasad said that his boss had heard about Clayton and that he plays at cruise parties (Clayton was a resident DJ for one of the cruises), adding that the boss loves his music. Prasad further told Clayton that his boss is one of the co-investors of Buddha Bar, Dubai, and they want to offer him a gig there," claimed Falyn.
Falyn further alleged, "Clayton was surprised and wanted more information about the gig, and so Prasad invited him to his hotel in Mumbai. On 29 January, Clayton and Prasad met. That's when a cake was handed to him and he was told it's a thank you gesture from Prasad and his team".
Falyn confirmed that Anthony was never present at any of the meetings between Prasad and Clayton.
'Anthony was present at our daughter’s communion'
Falyn told The Quint that Clayton agreed to take up the gig and was scheduled to travel on 6 February, a day after their daughter's communion. Like Chrisann, Clayton's ticket was also for Sharjah.
Since the Rodrigues knew Anthony and his partner, they were also invited to the communion. Falyn claimed, "Anthony, his girlfriend and her son, left the party at 10 pm without having dinner. A few minutes later, his girlfriend called me to say that Anthony had forgotten his wallet in the washroom and they would collect it the next day."
Falyn alleged that when she went looking for the wallet, she felt it was intentionally hidden near the detergent box. "At that time I didn't think much but looking back I realise it was intentional so that he could show up again as a well-wisher."
What happened on 6 February?
Falyn alleged that the man claiming to be Prasad Rao had told Clayton he would accompany him to Sharjah but backed out last minute.
"Clayton's flight for Sharjah was scheduled for 4.30 am, and that very night Clayton got a call from Prasad asking him to meet near the airport at 11.30 pm. We thought it was odd and owing to the party at our house, Clayton requested if he can come around 12.30 am. That's when Prasad informed him that he won't be travelling with Clayton, and assured my worried husband that all arrangements have been made at the Sharjah airport and someone will come to pick him up. A cake similar to the one that was given to us was handed to Clayton at the airport. Prasad said it's for his bosses and asked him to keep it carefully in the luggage,” Falyn claimed to The Quint.
She further alleged, "Till the flight took off, Clayton and I were messaging each other, and he said when the flight lands on 6th morning, he would text me. I was shocked to see no messages or calls on the 6th. At around 10.30 am that very morning, Anthony's girlfriend called me to ask if they could come over and collect the wallet. Since I was very tired, I told them I'll send it across but they insisted on coming over. I found it weird but gave in.”
Falyn further said that shortly after she received a message stating that Clayton had been arrested.
"Anthony and his partner reached around 12 pm, and after collecting the wallet, they enquired about Clayton. When I told them he didn't call, Anthony tried to act all worked up. He told us he had to go for a meeting nearby, and asked his girlfriend to help me clean up the house. At around 2.20 pm, I received a message saying 'Clayton has been arrested. Do not contact this number. A well-wisher.' I was hysterical, and my daughter didn't know what was happening. Within minutes Anthony returned home, and upon asking what happened, told us he has contacts in Sharjah and started calling people. He then said that drugs were found on Clayton. I was at a loss because Clayton would never do something like this,” she said.
What led to Falyn suspecting Anthony?
Falyn told The Quint that she and her family started suspecting Anthony when he gave too much information about the case that no one else was aware of. "Anthony started calling me everyday since the arrest, and that's when I began suspecting him. Even my family members were curious as to how he had so much information about the case. I feel Anthony had targeted Clayton because of the kid's remark of him resembling his cousin," Falyn alleged.
'Chrisann's Release Gives Me Hope'
After spending over twenty days in jail, Chrisann was finally released on 26 April. The actor took to Instagram on 28 April to request privacy till she returns to India. "Dear warriors, Please respect my privacy till I return back to India I understand there are a lot of questions out of concern but I can tell you that on the day this happened, I was talking in a state of fear, panic and crying in English. I couldn't understand why this man or his team framed me, but the fact is that a lot worse could have happened... I am grateful to be alive and unharmed", Chrisann wrote.
Falyn said, "Chrisann’s release gives me hope to live another day and pass this energy on to Clayton to be stronger. We will get through this. I am in touch with Clayton and I am happy to know he’s fine. Mumbai police catching the culprits has come as a huge relief for us. I am sure justice will be served".
