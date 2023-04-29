Chrisann Pereira Case: Wife of Another Victim Shares How Accused Trapped Him

Days after Mumbai-based 27-year-old actor Chrisann Pereira was arrested in a drug smuggling case on 2 April at the Sharjah airport, The Quint had spoken to her brother Kevin about the series of events that unearthed a murky tale of revenge that allegedly landed Pereira in trouble. On 25 April, the Mumbai police arrested two people — Anthony Paul, a bakery owner, and Rajesh Bobhate alias Ravi, an assistant general manager in a bank — for allegedly trapping people and using them to smuggle drugs.

Chrisann, for instance, was offered a gig in Dubai, handed a trophy and promised assistance at Sharjah airport. However, the moment she landed there, she knew she was scammed. During the conversation with Kevin, he alleged that Clayton Rodrigues, a DJ, too was arrested at the Sharjah airport in February in a similar case, and is still in prison. Sources in the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had told The Indian Express that Anthony had allegedly tried to frame four others in a similar manner, with Clayton being one of them.

On Saturday, 29 April, The Quint spoke to Clayton's wife Falyn Rodrigues, who recounted how Anthony entered their lives, how he took offence to a small remark and what led to Clayton's arrest.