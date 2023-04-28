'Please Respect My Privacy Till I Return To India': Actor Chrisann Pereira

Actor Chrisann Pereira took to her Instagram on Friday, 28 April to request for privacy till she can return to India. The actor was arrested by the Sharjah Police earlier this month in an alleged drug smuggling case, and was released on 26 April.
The actor went on to write, "Dear warriors, Please respect my privacy till I return back to India I understand there are a lot of questions out of concern but I can tell you that on the day this happened, I was talking in a state of fear, panic and crying in English. I couldn't understand why this man or his team framed me, but the fact is that a lot worse could have happened."
She went on to write, "Despite the gap in language, the Sharjah police took me in and spoke to me very respectfully. They got officials to translate in Urdu and Hindi to get a clear picture. While they protected me, I was even reading a book at the police station. At all times there was a minimum of one lady police officer accompanying me. Despite the magnitude and unresolved investigation at the beginning, they never handcuffed me."
Adding, "I respected the law and procedure of their land and they respected me. They gave me details of the case that I didn't know about and guaranteed me of the Just judicial system."
She also went on to talk about how she received help from medical professionals. She also thanked the Sharjah officials.
Chrisann was in Sharjah prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after she was framed. Prior to the release, Mumbai Police unearthed a conspiracy hatched by two people who wanted to allegedly trap Chrisann in an attempt to take revenge on her mother. On 25 April, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the men on charges of framing the actor.
