'Not Scared,' Says Rahul as Congress Alleges Attack by BJP Workers During Yatra

A crowd with flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 21 January, allegedly attempted to attack the convoy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (BJNY) in Assam's Sonitpur district.

“20-25 BJP workers came in front of my bus with flags. When I came out of the bus, they ran away. What do they think, that the Congress party is scared of BJP and RSS workers?… Whichever posters of ours they want to tear, they can tear. No matter how many placards they tear, it won’t make any difference to us," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a rally at Nagaon on Sunday.