GST Council to Meet Today, to Mull Centre’s Compensation Default

A legal opinion on the matter sought by the Centre from the Attorney General earlier suggested that the former is under "no obligation to pay GST compensation shortfalls to the states" and it is the GST Council which has to decide on making good the shortfall in the goods and services tax compensation fund by putting sufficient amount into it.

The AG had opined that the GST Council can recommend to the Centre to allow the states to borrow on the strength of the future receipts from the compensation fund, sources said.

