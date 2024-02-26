Chhattisgarh 2024–25 Budget: Key Initiatives For Economic Prosperity

The Chhattisgarh government has unveiled its budget for the fiscal year 2024–25, aiming to boost prosperity by promoting the service sector, benefiting youth and entrepreneurs in the IT sector, health tourism, eco-tourism, wedding, business, and conference destinations, as well as fostering economic growth.
The budget aims to boost investment and attract more investors by shifting away from technical obstacles and favouring a 'red carpet' approach. Under the 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance' mantra, streamlined policies like ease of doing business, single window systems, online permissions, and minimal red tape will be implemented.
The state will promote public-private partnerships for sustainable growth, leveraging expertise from NITI Aayog and the Indian Institutes of Management.
The Chhattisgarh budget emphasises decentralised economic development, establishing development pockets across the state. Plans are underway to develop Raipur, Bhilai, and surrounding areas as the state capital, transforming them into world-class IT, wedding, and health hubs. The agenda includes the establishment of a 'Livelihood Centre of Excellence' in Nava Raipur and Atal Nagar, a 'Centre of Entrepreneurship' in Durg district, an incubation centre for startups, and an IT park to attract BPO and KPO industries.
The state budget for this year includes plans for major cities like Raipur, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar, Bilaspur, Durg, Bhilai, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Korba, and Raigarh as growth engines. Industrialisation policies will be tailored to meet the needs of areas like Korba, Janjgir, Raigarh, Urla, and Siltara. Agriculture-based development will be promoted in plains areas, and the rural economy will be strengthened. The Bastar-Surguja region will focus on increasing air connectivity, eco-tourism, and naturopathy destinations.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised the government's commitment to strengthen the economy in Chhattisgarh, stating, "Our aim is to make Chhattisgarh developed" and adhere to the budget roadmap for 'Viksit Chhattisgarh', with increased capital expenditure in the state budget.
