Chhattisgarh CM Flags Off ‘Ram Rath’ to Ayodhya Ahead of Temple Consecration

The rath will go across the state and collect messages and wishes from the residents.

Ahead of the Ram Temple inauguration, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma flagged off a 'Ram Rath' to Ayodhya, on Friday ,19 January.

Both, the CM and Deputy CM, also sent handwritten 'Jai Shri Ram' messages and placed in the rath destined for Ayodhya. Students from Raipur Convent School also contributed by placing their messages in the drop box.

The rath will go across the state and collect messages and wishes from the residents.

Topics:  Chief Minister   Chhattisgarh   Ram Mandir 

