BJP Picks Tribal Leader Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh's New Chief Minister

He was the Chhattisgarh state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022. Sai was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet.

In 1990 and 1993, he won two consecutive Assembly elections from the Tapkara constituency in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Vishnu Deo defeated UD Minj, the sitting Congress MLA, this time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.

Sai's political journey commenced in 1989 as the Panch of Bagiya village, later, becoming the uncontested Sarpanch in 1990.

In the same year, he was elected as the MLA from the Tapkara constituency and represented the community from 1990 to 1998, serving as a Member of the undivided Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.