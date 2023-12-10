BJP Picks Tribal Leader Vishnu Deo Sai as Chhattisgarh's New Chief Minister

After a wait of week since the election results were declared for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finally appointed Vishnu Deo Sai as the first tribal chief minister of the state on Sunday, 10 December in Raipur.
Sai, a former state president and MLA, is the resident of Kansabel area in Bagiya village and has been known for advocating for the tribal community.
He will be the first Adivasi CM as former CM Ajit Jogi lost his ST status in 2019. Sai had won the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 from Kunkuri.
Interestingly, Sai also shares very close ties with the former CM Raman Singh as well as with the Sangh Parivar (RSS)
BJP leader and Union Minister Renuka Singh Saruta said, "I am very happy that Vishnu Deo Sai will be the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. This is the first time a party worker from the tribal community belonging to a farmer's family has been elected as the CM," reported ANI.
From 1989 to 2023 — Sai's Political Journey
He was the Chhattisgarh state president of the BJP from 2020 to 2022. Sai was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour and Employment during the first Narendra Modi Cabinet.
In 1990 and 1993, he won two consecutive Assembly elections from the Tapkara constituency in undivided Madhya Pradesh. Vishnu Deo defeated UD Minj, the sitting Congress MLA, this time in the Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023.
Sai's political journey commenced in 1989 as the Panch of Bagiya village, later, becoming the uncontested Sarpanch in 1990.
In the same year, he was elected as the MLA from the Tapkara constituency and represented the community from 1990 to 1998, serving as a Member of the undivided Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
In 1999, Sai secured the mandate as the Member of Parliament from the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency. His political trajectory continued to ascend, leading him to become the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh in 2006.
With notable victories in the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency, Sai shot to fame for his contributions.
He also served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment from May 27, 2014, to 2019 in the central government led by Narendra Modi.
In a recent development, Sai's political prowess was reaffirmed as the BJP nominated him for the Kunkuri Tribal seat this year, where he emerged victorious with an impressive margin of over 25 thousand votes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)