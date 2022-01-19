'Revenge for PM's Failed Ferozepur Visit': Channi on ED Raids in Nephew's House
The ED raided the residence of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey on Tuesday.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at his nephew, Bhupinder Singh Honey’s house, was an attempt to frame him in ‘revenge’ for the Prime Minister’s failed Ferozepur visit in the poll-bound state.
According to ANI, Channi said, “I have come to know that ED said, ‘don’t forget PM Modi’s Ferozepur visit. This raid reflects revenge. In order to implicate me, my nephew was interrogated for 24 hours… The agency didn’t get any proof against me.”
Hindustan Times reported that Channi called it a planted exercise and that his nephew was not even named in the 2018 case, based on which the ED was taking action. At a press conference, he said, “they are taking revenge because I stood with Punjab and people of Punjab during the Prime Minister’s visit to Ferozepur. This is vindictive.” He said that it was an attempt to harass people and ‘spoil elections’.
This is a conspiracy to suppress us. So many of our people and ministers are under pressure.Charanjit Singh Channi, Punjab Chief Minister
He said, “They are targeting me and trying to put pressure on me in view of upcoming Assembly polls. This is not good for democracy. We are ready to fight this. The same happened during WB elections.”
(Sources: ANI and Hindustan Times)
