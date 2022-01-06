PM's Ferozepur Visit: Punjab Govt Sets Up Committee to Probe 'Security Lapse'

Prime Minister Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally in Punjab on Wednesday, had returned to the Bhatinda airport cutting his visit to the state short, after a 'security lapse.'

In a statement, the MHA declared that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters.

As per reports, the protestors, belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), were staging a demonstration against the PM's visit.

"The PM was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM," the statement read.

The press release stated further: "The MHA has taken cognisance of this serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action."

The Congress, however, disputed the BJP's security-related allegations. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on his part, expressed regret over the PM's sudden exit from Ferozepur, but also said: