'Can't Focus With One Eye': How 'Banned' Carbide Guns Maimed MP Kids This Diwali

Carbide guns are crude explosive devices made by plastic or tin pipes and lighter to produce a loud sound by mixing calcium carbide and water. Popping the guns produces acetylene gas and a deafening blast accompanied with some sparks.

It’s an old device and has been used by villagers for a long time. But this Diwali season, they suddenly became popular as a Diwali patakha (cracker) following viral social media videos depicting its alternate use. A sudden surge in demand led to the item appearing on footpaths and in village haats (weekly markets) in large numbers. The result was fatal.

Doctors at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal say they have treated over 50 patients this season for burn injuries ranging from mild to severe. The overall cases across Madhya Pradeh were believed to be over 300. Between 10 and 15 percent of them sustained irreversible eye damage, mostly among those aged 10 to 25 years.

“The burns were devastating—from limbal stem cell loss to thermal and corneal damage,” says an ophthalmologist of Bhopal. “Many will never regain normal vision. It’s heartbreaking, because every single case was preventable.”

Dr Aditi Dubey, Associate Professor at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal said amniotic membrane grafts—a procedure that helps rebuild the eye’s surface was performed in some cases.