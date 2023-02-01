Union Budget 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman Arrive at Parliament
Catch all live updates of the Union Budget 2023 presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here.
Union Budget 2023 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024 on Wednesday, 1 February, in the Lok Sabha. This is going to be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Parliament to attend the Budget Session, as Nirmala Sitharaman presents the government's last full Budget.
Earlier, Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament, after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.
The Budget comes at a time when the global economy is crawling out of the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a rise in commodity prices.
It will be watched closely for any policy-driven measures to rein in inflation as well as changes in income tax slabs to ease the burden on the common man's pocket.
Sitharaman met President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation, along with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary.
Union Budget 2023 will be the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.
The Economic Survey presented on 31 January projected a real GDP growth of 6.5% for the Indian economy in FY24.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session.
PM Modi Arrives at Parliament, Cabinet Meeting Begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament to attend the Budget Session, where FM Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2023.
The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi has begun at the Parliament. After the Cabinet approves the Budget 2023, it will be presented in Lok Sabha at 11.00 am.
Union Budget 2023 to be 'Paperless' Again
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament carrying a digital tablet wrapped in a traditional 'bahi-khata' style pouch to present yet another paperless Budget.
With the tablet carefully kept inside a red cover with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it instead of the briefcase, she went straight to Parliament after meeting President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
When was the Budget Briefcase replaced with the 'bahi-khata', and when did it go paperless, read here to find out.
FM Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Parliament ahead of Budget presentation, scheduled to be presented at 11.00 am in Lok Sabha.
A Union Cabinet meeting will be held at 10 am following which the finance minister will present the Budget.
India’s Tax Reforms: Will Modi Govt’s 2023 Budget Be Middle-Class Friendly?
Over the last three years, before every Union Budget, we have presented a case for introducing a consumption-based tax on the ultra-rich (maybe the top 1 percent at first and then expanding the base to the top 5-10 percent wealth-endowed class of citizens over a three to five-year road map).
Introducing a ‘consumption-based’ tax on the ultra-rich isn’t just about ‘socio-economic justice’, or about ensuring distributive equity as important as that is, it’s also about being practical about the macro-fiscal realities the Union government faces.
Among these are an asymmetrically skewed direct-indirect tax revenue base (heavily dependent on indirect taxes), a widening fiscal deficit, lesser tax-non tax revenue sources available to the government, which has made it to borrow more over the last few years for deficit financing purposes.
Read the full analysis here.
