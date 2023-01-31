Union Budget 2023: Where Indian Economy Spends Money & How It Earns

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table Union Budget 2023 in Parliament on 1 February, giving an outlay of the expenses incurred by the Indian economy, as well as the capital it earned.

Her Budget comes at a time when the global economy is crawling out of the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, both of which disrupted the global supply chain, leading to a rise in commodity prices.

As the last full Budget presented by the Modi 2.0 government, it will be watched closely for any policy-driven measures to reign in inflation and ease pressures on the average person's pocket.

Last year, Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, remarked that spending would be upped to an estimated Rs 39.45 lakh, which will lead to further widening of the fiscal deficit.

As D-day approaches, The Quint breaks down how the government spends its money and what its sources of income are.