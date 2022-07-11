ADVERTISEMENT

SC Awards 4-Month Jail to Vijay Mallya, Imposes Rs 2,000 Fine in Contempt Case

The fugitive businessman was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court.

The Supreme Court has awarded a 4-month jail sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who was found guilty of contempt of court in 2017 for withholding information from the court.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

