‘Last Chance’: SC Seeks Vijay Mallya’s Presence in Contempt Case Hearing

On 6 October, 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has told the Supreme Court that the UK Home Office has intimated that there is a further legal issue which needs to be resolved before Mallya's extradition takes place and this issue is outside and apart from the extradition process having effect under the UK law.

The affidavit had said that Mallya's surrender to India should, in principle, have been completed within 28 days after he lost the appeal against extradition. However, the UK Home Office then intimated India of the further legal issue.



On 2 November last year, the top court had asked the Centre to file a status report on extradition of the fugitive businessman within six weeks, and on 30 November, it said it will begin hearing on sentencing of him in contempt of court, in which he was held guilty in July 2017.