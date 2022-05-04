Sensex Tumbles 1,307 Points After RBI’s Surprise 0.40% Repo Rate Hike

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday, 4 May, plunged sharply and settled in the red after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a hike in repo rate.

In a surprise and unscheduled move, the central bank raised the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 percent.

The US Federal Reserve is also expected to raise rates at its ongoing policy meet to fight the prevailing higher inflation.