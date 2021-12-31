ADVERTISEMENT
How Sensex & Nifty Rose and Fell in 2021
Here are the highs and lows for Sensex and Nifty for the year 2021.
As the year ends, Nifty on Friday, 31 December, closed out with the best gains since 2017 and even though concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to grow, India’s equity markets have had a great performance this year.
This was also the year of IPOs, from Zomato to Paytm, some of the biggest domestic start-ups listed themselves.
