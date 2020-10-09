Real GDP to Contract by 9.5%; Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%: RBI Guv

On the question of economic growth amid the COVID-19 crisis, Das on Friday said that real GDP is expected to contract by 9.5 percent in the current fiscal.

"GDP growth may break out of contraction and enter positive zone by Q4 of current fiscal... Modest recovery in first half of the year could further strengthen in the second half... Economic activity will gain traction in Q3," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The contraction in economic growth of Q1 is behind us and silver linings are visible, he further said, adding that the focus must shift from containment to reviving economy.