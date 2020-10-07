Despite New Members, RBI’s MPC Expected to Maintain Old Stance  

Despite the addition of new members with diverse academic backgrounds, persistently high inflation will deter the Reserve Bank's MPC to administer a dose of a lending rate cut, experts opined.

The expectations from the penultimate policy review of 2020 outcome come as the MPC commenced its meet on Wednesday.

The original schedule of the penultimate meet was 29 September-1 October. However, it was postponed as there were three vacant posts of external members in the MPC, which the government had to appoint.