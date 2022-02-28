ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Holidays in March 2022: Banks To Remain Closed for 13 Days

Check out the complete list of bank holidays for the month of March.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are scheduled to remain closed for 13 days in the month of March 2022.

Along with the national holidays, there are some state-wise holidays as well. Bank customers are requested to complete their bank work after looking at the list of holidays.

Out of the 13 holidays, 7 are according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar while the remaining holidays are because of weekends – Saturdays and Sundays.

It should be noted that banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month.

Bank customers need to keep in mind that all the banks will not be closed for all 13 days in all states or regions as the holidays and festivals differ from state to state.
The list of holidays by the RBI falls into three categories. The three categories are as follows:

  • State-wise celebrations

  • Religious holidays

  • Festival celebrations

Bank Holidays in March 2022: State-wise Holidays

  • 1 March: Banks will remain closed in most cities because of the Maha Shivratri festival except Agartala, Aizawl, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal,, Kolkata, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, and Shillong.

  • 2 March: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok as the city will observe a holiday due to Losar.

  • 4 March: Banks will remain shut in Aizawl due to Chapchar Kut.

  • 17 March: Banks will remain closed in Dehradun, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Ranchi because of Holika Dahan.

  • 19 March: Banks will be closed in Bhubaneswar, Imphal, and Patna due to Holi/Yaosang's 2nd day.

Bank Holidays in March 2022: Full List

  • 1 March: Maha Shivratri

  • 3 March: Losar

  • 4 March: Chapchar Kut

  • 17 March: Holika Dahan

  • 18 March: Holi/Holi 2nd Day Dhuleti/Doljatra

  • 19 March: Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day

  • 22 March: Bihar Divas

Bank Holidays in March 2022: Saturdays and Sundays

  • 6 March: Sunday

  • 12 March: Second Saturday

  • 13 March: Sunday

  • 20 March: Sunday

  • 26 March: Fourth Saturday

  • 27 March: Sunday

The RBI has categorised the holidays under three brackets:

  • Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act

  • Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday

  • Banks’ Closing of Account

