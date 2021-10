Bank Holidays in November 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

Bank Holidays in November 2021: The festive season is here in India, which means there are a lot of upcoming bank holidays. It is important to keep a note of these holidays in order to avoid any clash with your work at a bank.

According to the official holiday calendar on the website of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there are 11 bank holidays in the month of November 2021. These holidays will be observed on account of festivals like Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Guru Nanak Jayanti, etc.

Apart from these holidays, banks in India will also remain closed for six more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays).

Therefore, banks in India will observe a total of 17 bank holidays in the month of November 2021.