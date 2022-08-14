Lock, Stock & Legend: From Rs 5,000 to 46,000 Cr, Story of India's Biggest Bull

On 7 August 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made the headlines because his airlines company Akasa Air had launched its first flight. That flight had taken off from Mumbai. As had Jhunjhunwala's meteoric rise to the stuff of stock market folklore.

Jhunjhunwala was born on 5 July 1960 in a Rajasthani family in what was then known as Bombay. His father worked as a Commissioner of Income Tax. Young Rakesh graduated from Sydenham College and then got himself enrolled at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

But Jhunjhunwala would go on to choose Dalal Street over auditing accounts.

He earned his first big profit in 1986 when he bought 5,000 shares of Tata Tea at Rs 43 and the stock rose to Rs 143 within three months. In three years, he earned Rs 20-25 lakh.

In the decades that followed, over an investment career spanning 37 years, his bullish outlook would grant him the moniker of Big Bull, and his shrewd choices would make observers of the stock market refer to him as India's Warren Buffett.

With a net worth of around $5.8 billion, Jhunjhunwala was India's 36th richest individual, according to Forbes.