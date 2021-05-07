Dreamers, Disruptors: Ft. Media Industry Veteran, Tarun Katial

Today’s digital audiences expect content that is real, relevant, resonant, and not overdramatic, says Tarun Katial – former CEO, ZEE5, BIG FM. How are industry players adapting to this new kind of storytelling? Find out in Episode #5 of Dreamers, Disruptors – Redefining Leadership.

A joint initiative by The Quint and Bloomberg Quint, this modern leadership series aims to decode how new-age CXOs and industry veterans are dealing with a crisis like no other. From management masterclasses to localized innovations, they share what the pandemic has taught them and how it will impact the future of work in their respective industries.

Watch our earlier episodes with Rajiv Sodhi (Microsoft India), Pavitra Singh (PepsiCo India), Karan Bedi (MX Player), and Santosh Iyer (Mercedes-Benz India)