Dreamers, Disruptors: Featuring Santosh Iyer, Mercedes-Benz India
In Episode #4, Mercedes-Benz VP - Sales, Marketing explains how crisis can drive innovation across the board.
As a leader, how do you turn a moment of crisis into an opportunity? Dreamers, Disruptors - an original series from The Quint and Bloomberg Quint, examines how contemporary CXOs are dealing with the fallouts of a global pandemic.
Modern-day leadership, especially in a post-COVID world, demands a far more agile style of management, believes Mercedes-Benz India’s VP - Sales and Marketing, Santosh Iyer. In Episode #4, he explains how digital transformation helped offset several of the challenges faced by customers, partners, and employees.
