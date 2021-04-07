Dreamers, Disruptors: Featuring Karan Bedi, CEO - MX Player

The pandemic brought unprecedented challenges to industries across the world. Dreamers, Disruptors - an original series by The Quint and Bloomberg Quint - looks at how individual leaders handled the crisis and found ways to drive innovation.

In a year where most industries were battling for survival, MX Player massively scaled up its revenue to emerge as a leader in the space. Karan Bedi, CEO, explains what they did differently in 2020 in Episode #3 of Dreamers, Disruptors.

