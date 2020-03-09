Indian Banks Well Capitalised, No Reason to Worry: CEA Subramanian

The CEA said that no banking sector experts or regulators use deposit/m-cap ratio as a measure to gauge resilience of banks. Rather, it is the capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) and other such metrics that can rightly gauge the health of banks.

"What banking sector experts and regulators use is what is called the CRAR. It is important to keep this in mind that the international norms for CRAR is 8 percent and Indian banks, on an average, have a CRAR of 14.3 per cent. So, 8 percent is the mandated minimum norm and our banks, on the average, have 14.3 percent (CRAR). Now 14.3 percent versus 8 percent almost translates into 80 percent greater capital than the international norms," he said.

He further said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates the Indian banks to keep CRAR at 9 percent.

"Even compared to that, our banks have 60 percent more capital. So this is something that is very important." Giving reasons as to why the deposit/m-cap ratio is an incorrect measure to assess the health of the banks, he said the m-cap ratio is essentially the ratio of the deposits that a bank has to its market capitalisation.

"Now if you compare, for instance, any bank, let’s say a private sector bank, with the State Bank of India. State Bank of India would have an order of magnitude of higher m-cap ratio. But the State Bank of India is as safe as any other bank in the world. In fact, it is the only Indian bank to be the part of the top 100 banks internationally," Subramanian said.

“So this ratio does not really capture the safety of a bank because it is actually affected by the market capitalisation. As you all know, the stock price of a bank can change minute to minute. As a result, the m-cap ratio will also change minute to minute but the solvency cannot change minute to minute," he added.