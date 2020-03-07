Evaluating Draft of Reconstruction Scheme for Yes Bank: SBI Chief

SBI Chairperson Rajnish Kumar on Saturday, 7 March, said the bank has received the draft scheme of reconstruction for crisis-hit Yes Bank and that bank officials are evaluating it with due diligence.

In the draft ‘Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, the RBI said that the State Bank of India (SBI) has “expressed its willingness” to invest in Yes Bank and participate in its reconstruction scheme.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday had unveiled a draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank, a day after the central bank imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.

RBI, on Thursday, also stated that the board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect.