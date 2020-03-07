Evaluating Draft of Reconstruction Scheme for Yes Bank: SBI Chief

SBI Chairperson Rajnish Kumar on Saturday, 7 March, said the bank has received the draft scheme of reconstruction for crisis-hit Yes Bank and that bank officials are evaluating it with due diligence.
In the draft ‘Yes Bank Ltd Reconstruction Scheme, 2020’, the RBI said that the State Bank of India (SBI) has “expressed its willingness” to invest in Yes Bank and participate in its reconstruction scheme.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday had unveiled a draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank, a day after the central bank imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.
RBI, on Thursday, also stated that the board of Yes Bank has also been superseded with immediate effect.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that the moratorium on Yes Bank is in place for next 30 days only
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that there would be swift action from the RBI to put in place a scheme to revive the bank
- FM Sitharaman has blamed the UPA, hinting bad loans allotted in the UPA regime put pressure on corporates
- Shares of Yes Bank on Friday plunged 25 percent, sinking to Rs 27.65 – its 52-week low
"We have received draft scheme of reconstruction for Yes Bank. Our investment and legal team is doing due diligence," Kumar told reporters here.
He also said many potential investors have approached SBI after seeing the draft scheme. Kumar further said the interest of shareholders will not be compromised.
Rana Kapoor Taken to ED Office for Questioning
Crisis-ridden Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor has been taken to the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for questioning, ANI reported on Saturday, 7 March, a day after agency raided his Mumbai residence in connection with a money laundering probe.
