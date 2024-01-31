ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Budget 2024 Date & Time: Where To Watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Speech Live

Check the date, time, and live streaming details for the Finance minister's speech in Interim Budget Session 2024

Shivangani Singh
Published
Business
1 min read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her sixth budget on February 1. The interim budget will be a vote-on-account that will give the government authority to spend certain sums of money till a new government comes into office after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Full Union Budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year will be presented after the formation of the new government at Centre post Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

With the Budget presentation, FM Nirmala Sitharaman will set a record by presenting the sixth Budget in a row, five annual Budgets and one interim, a feat achieved only by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai so far.

This year’s budget announcement assumes huge significance as it has set the stage for all the bold policies in the run up to the elections, where PM Modi is seeking a re election for a historic third consecutive term.

Budget 2024: Date and Time

The Interim Budget 2024–25 is scheduled to be tabled on 1 February 2024, Thursday, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It is expected to commence at 11 am.

When and Where To Watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech Live

FM's budget speech will be telecasted live on the official channels of the Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan as well as on Zee Business. The Live Budget 2024 telecast will also be available on their respective YouTube channels.

