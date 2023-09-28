Bank Holidays in October 2023: Banks To Remain Shut for 16 Days; Details Here

At the start of October, banks will not open physically because of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October. Also, banks will remain closed for around 16 days in October, across India due to different festivals. It is important to note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides the bank holidays and notifies people. People planning to physically visit the banks this month should know the bank holidays in October 2023 and then plan their schedule.

The online banking services and debit cards will operate when the banks are closed. If you want to visit the branches personally, note the bank holidays in October 2023 to avoid confusion. We have all the latest details for the readers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already announced the list of holidays this month for customers.