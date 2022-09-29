Full List of Bank Holidays in October 2022: Banks Will Be Closed for 21 Days
Here's the list of all 21 bank holidays that will be observed in the month of October 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 21 days in October including the weekend holidays.
Customers should, therefore, check the below-mentioned holiday list before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only and might include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.
Though the banks will remain shut for 21 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.
List of 21 Bank Holidays in October 2022
Check out the following list of holidays that will be observed in the month of October.
|Day
|Date
|Type of Holiday
|State
|Saturday
|01-Oct-22
|Half yearly closing
|Sikkim
|Sunday
|02-Oct-22
|Gandhi Jayanti
|All States (National Holiday)
|Monday
|03-Oct-22
|Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)
|Sikkim, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, Orissa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala
|Tuesday
|04-Oct-22
|Durga Puja | Dussehra | Maha Navami |Ayudha pooja | Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
|Agartala, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Orissa, Sikkim, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya
|Wednesday
|05-Oct-22
|Durga Puja | Dussehra | Vijaya Dashmi | Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva
|All States except Manipur
|Thursday
|06-Oct-22
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok & Sikkim
|Friday
|07-Oct-22
|Durga Puja (Dasain)
|Gangtok & Sikkim
|Saturday
|08-Oct-22
|Eid - Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)
|Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
|Thursday
|13-Oct-22
|Karva Chauth
|Shimla and Himachal Pradesh
|Friday
|14-Oct-22
|Friday following Eid - Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Monday
|24-Oct-22
|Kali Puja | Deepavali | Diwali | Laxmi Pujan | Naraka Chaturdashi
|All States except Sikkim, Telangana, and Manipur
|Tuesday
|25-Oct-22
|Laxmi Puja | Deepawali | Govardhan Pooja
|Sikkim, Telangana, Manipur, and Rajasthan
|Wednesday
|26-Oct-22
|Govardhan Pooja | Vikram Samvant New Year Day | Bhai Bij | Bhai Duj | Diwali (Bali Pratipada) | Laxmi Puja | Accession Day
|Banks are closed in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Jammu, Gujarat, Maharastra, Kashmir Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh
|Thursday
|27-Oct-22
|Bhaidooj | Chitragupt Jayanti | Laxmi Puja | Deepawali | Ningol Chakkouba
|Sikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh
|Monday
|31-Oct-22
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday | Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya) | Chhath Puja
|Gujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand
Besides, the above list of regional and national holidays for the month of October, following is the list of weekend holidays.
Sunday, 2 October 2022: Week-off.
Saturday, 8 October 2022: 2nd Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 9 October 2022: Week-off.
Sunday, 16 October 2022: Week-off.
Saturday, 22 October 2022 4th Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 23 October 2022: Week-off.
Sunday, 30 October 2022: Week-off.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.