Full List of Bank Holidays in October 2022: Banks Will Be Closed for 21 Days

Here's the list of all 21 bank holidays that will be observed in the month of October 2022.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a list of bank holidays for the month of October. According to the list, the banks in India will be closed for 21 days in October including the weekend holidays.

Customers should, therefore, check the below-mentioned holiday list before visiting their respective branches. Some of the holidays in the list are specific to certain states only and might include Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays.

Though the banks will remain shut for 21 days, customers should not worry because online internet banking services will be available as usual. Customers will not be able to deposit and withdraw cash from the bank physically; the rest of the internet services can be availed without any inconvenience.

List of 21 Bank Holidays in October 2022

Check out the following list of holidays that will be observed in the month of October.

DayDateType of HolidayState
Saturday01-Oct-22Half yearly closingSikkim
Sunday02-Oct-22Gandhi JayantiAll States (National Holiday)
Monday03-Oct-22Durga Puja (Maha Ashtami)Sikkim, Manipur, Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, Orissa, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, and Kerala
Tuesday04-Oct-22Durga Puja | Dussehra | Maha Navami |Ayudha pooja | Janmotsav of Srimanta SankardevaAgartala, Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Orissa, Sikkim, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Meghalaya
Wednesday05-Oct-22Durga Puja | Dussehra | Vijaya Dashmi | Janmotsav of Srimanta SankardevaAll States except Manipur
Thursday06-Oct-22Durga Puja (Dasain)Gangtok & Sikkim
Friday07-Oct-22Durga Puja (Dasain)Gangtok & Sikkim
Saturday08-Oct-22Eid - Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
Thursday13-Oct-22Karva ChauthShimla and Himachal Pradesh
Friday14-Oct-22Friday following Eid - Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)Jammu & Kashmir
Monday24-Oct-22Kali Puja | Deepavali | Diwali | Laxmi Pujan | Naraka ChaturdashiAll States except Sikkim, Telangana, and Manipur
Tuesday25-Oct-22Laxmi Puja | Deepawali | Govardhan PoojaSikkim, Telangana, Manipur, and Rajasthan
Wednesday26-Oct-22Govardhan Pooja | Vikram Samvant New Year Day | Bhai Bij | Bhai Duj | Diwali (Bali Pratipada) | Laxmi Puja | Accession DayBanks are closed in Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Jammu, Gujarat, Maharastra, Kashmir Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh
Thursday27-Oct-22Bhaidooj | Chitragupt Jayanti | Laxmi Puja | Deepawali | Ningol ChakkoubaSikkim, Manipur, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh
Monday31-Oct-22Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday | Surya Pashti Dala Chhath (Morning ardhya) | Chhath PujaGujarat, Bihar and Jharkhand
Besides, the above list of regional and national holidays for the month of October, following is the list of weekend holidays.

  • Sunday, 2 October 2022: Week-off.

  • Saturday, 8 October 2022: 2nd Saturday of the month.

  • Sunday, 9 October 2022: Week-off.

  • Sunday, 16 October 2022: Week-off.

  • Saturday, 22 October 2022 4th Saturday of the month.

  • Sunday, 23 October 2022: Week-off.

  • Sunday, 30 October 2022: Week-off.

