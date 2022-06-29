Akash Gets Reliance Jio, Isha Looks Set for Promotion: Meet the Younger Ambanis

Marking a transition in leadership for India's wealthiest family as well as the telecom business landscape, Akash Ambani was named the chairperson of Reliance Jio on Tuesday, 28 June. Further, his twin sister Isha Ambani is expected to be handed the reins of Reliance Retail.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said that the company's board at a meeting on Monday, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company."

Mukesh Ambani, Akash's father and the head honcho of Reliance Industries, resigned as director of the telecom major, effective 27 June.

Akash, who joined Jio in 2014, has been an integral part of the company and has spoken about his family's influence on him.