Air India Transfer to Tata Sons Likely To Finish on 27 Jan: Why Was it Delayed?

The Air India divestment process is expected to reach its completion on 27 January, the airline told its employees in an email on Monday, 24 January.

After Tata Sons won the bid for the state-run carrier in October, it was settled that the handover of the company would be finished by December 2021.

However, pending approvals and unresolved dues of the debt-ridden airline posed hindrances to the process, delaying the culmination of the transfer by a month.

The balance sheet of Air India is presently under review by Tata Sons, after which the handover will be completed.