Adani Finishes Buying Ambuja Cements & ACC, Becomes 2nd-Largest Cement Player

The Adani family on Friday, 16 September, said it has completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements & ACC Ltd and has become country's second largest cement player.

Adani family, through their special purpose vehicle Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, completed the acquisition after completing the transaction with Swiss firm Holcim and an open offer, said a statement.

"The transaction involved the acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities as per SEBI Regulations," it said.