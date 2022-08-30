ADVERTISEMENT

Gautam Adani Becomes the World's 3rd Richest Person, First Asian To Do So

Adani now trails Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The Quint
Published
Business
1 min read
Gautam Adani Becomes the World's 3rd Richest Person, First Asian To Do So
i

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani on Tuesday, 30 August, became the third richest person in the world, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani, with a net worth of $137 billion, has surpassed Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, to become the first Asian to make it to the top 3 of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Adani now trails Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $251 billion, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $153 billion.

Adani had just last month surpassed Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to become the fourth richest person, as his net worth surged to $113 billion.

Also Read

The Curious Case of Adani Group's NDTV Takeover: What Next for the Media House?

The Curious Case of Adani Group's NDTV Takeover: What Next for the Media House?
ADVERTISEMENT

India's second richest person, Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani, is at number 11 in the index with a net worth of $91.9 billion.

The index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people.

Adani is the co-founder of the Adani Group, which now owns India's largest private-sector airport as well as port and coal mining operations.

Last week, the industrialist had made headlines with the announcement that the Adani Group is set to acquire 29 percent stake in NDTV, one of India's largest news networks. However, NDTV said its consent was not sought. Read our explainer to understand the takeover here.
Also Read

Adani Group Rejects NDTV's Claim Of SEBI Approval Needed For Share Acquisition

Adani Group Rejects NDTV's Claim Of SEBI Approval Needed For Share Acquisition

(With inputs from Bloomberg.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business

Topics:  Elon Musk   Adani Group   Gautam Adani 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×