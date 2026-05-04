WB Elections: Suvendu Edges Past Mamata in Bhabanipur, 4 Rounds of Counting Left

The Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata is witnessing a closely contested battle between Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
Adhikari is currently leading from the seat by a margin of 563 votes.
According to Financial Express, Mamata Banerjee initially established a lead of over 3,500 votes against Suvendu Adhikari after the first round of counting. Bhabanipur holds deep personal and political significance for Banerjee, who has maintained dominance in the seat since 2011, except for her temporary shift to Nandigram in 2021.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the lead margin narrowed significantly as counting progressed. After 12 rounds, Banerjee was ahead by 7,184 votes, with 44,729 votes to Adhikari’s 37,545. The contest saw several lead changes in the early rounds, with Adhikari briefly overtaking Banerjee before she regained the advantage.
As highlighted by Deccan Herald, the Bhabanipur seat has experienced dramatic shifts, with the lead flipping between the two candidates during the initial rounds of counting. The Election Commission data showed Banerjee leading by 898 votes in the third round, after trailing Adhikari in the second round.
“The Bhabanipur contest is being closely watched as a prestige battle, with Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, positioning himself as the BJP's principal challenger to Banerjee,” the coverage revealed.
As noted in an article by The Hindu, Election Commission figures around 11:00 am on 4 May 2026 indicated Banerjee leading by 898 votes after the third round, with Adhikari having secured 8,461 votes and Banerjee 9,351. This followed a brief period where Adhikari led by approximately 1,500 votes in the second round.
Early trends showed Adhikari expressing confidence in a strong performance, citing what he described as “Hindu consolidation” and a shift in voting patterns compared to previous elections. He anticipated a neck-and-neck fight in the initial rounds, with expectations of gaining a lead in later rounds.
The contest in Kolkata has been particularly intense, with Bhabanipur standing out due to the direct face-off between Banerjee and Adhikari. The outcome is seen as a potential indicator of the broader political climate in West Bengal, especially given the constituency’s diverse electorate and its symbolic value for both parties.
“A comfortable win in Bhabanipur could serve as a strong signal for TMC and Mamata, while a defeat or even a win by a narrow margin could serve as a shocker,” analysis showed.
In the opening round, Banerjee polled 3,666 votes to Adhikari’s 1,670, but Adhikari soon moved ahead by 1,558 votes in the second round. Banerjee quickly regained the lead in the third round and expanded it to over 19,000 votes by the sixth round, before the margin narrowed again in subsequent rounds.
Background profiles of both candidates highlight their longstanding political rivalry. Adhikari, once a key organiser for Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in 2020 and defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in 2021. Banerjee, the founder of TMC, has held the Bhabanipur seat since 2011, except for her temporary shift to Nandigram.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.