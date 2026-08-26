17 Dead in Nepal-Tibet Border Flash Flood, Villages Washed Away

At least 17 people have died after a sudden flash flood and mudslide struck the Rasuwa district along the Nepal-Tibet border on 26 August 2026.
The disaster washed away villages, damaged roads, bridges, and hydropower infrastructure, and left dozens missing.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with helicopters and emergency teams deployed, but access remains difficult due to high water levels and disrupted communications.
According to BBC, the flood was triggered by excessive snowmelt entering the Bhote Koshi River, causing significant destruction in both Nepal and Tibet.
Authorities in Nepal reported that 12 people had been rescued, while search operations continued on both sides of the border. The main road to Kathmandu was closed, and several areas downstream were placed on high alert.
As reported by Hindustan Times, 105 Indian nationals were reported missing.
The Nepal government deployed helicopters for rescue, but high water prevented landings in the worst-affected areas of Syapru Besi and Timure. Authorities urged residents along the Bhote Koshi river to move to higher ground.
As highlighted by Deutsche Welle, rescue helicopters faced challenges landing due to floodwaters, and both Nepalese and Chinese leaders ordered major rescue operations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "all-out" search efforts for the missing and stressed the need for stronger monitoring and early warning systems to prevent further disasters.
As noted in an article by Hindustan Times, district administrator Narendra Pariyar stated, "There could be heavy casualties or loss of property, but I cannot say for sure now." The Bhote Koshi river, which originates in Tibet, flows into Nepal and eventually into India as the Gandak River.
Last year, a similar flood in the region killed nine people and left 24 missing.
"We have lost contact with all of them. There is no signal, so we cannot reach anyone," said a logistics company representative regarding missing staff in the affected area.
Officials confirmed that the sudden flood caused widespread destruction in Timure and Syapru Besi, washing away vehicles and goods.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority issued alerts for Rasuwa and downstream districts, urging residents to remain vigilant and take safety measures.
Rescue operations intensified after reports that 33 security personnel, including 26 Nepal Police and seven Armed Police Force members, were missing. Nepal Army helicopters, including one with a medical team, were dispatched, but high water levels hindered access to the worst-hit areas.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah held an emergency meeting and directed all security agencies to coordinate rescue and relief efforts as coverage revealed. The Water Resources Ministry confirmed that hydroelectric projects, roads, and bridges were among the damaged infrastructure, leading to electricity disruptions in the region.
"Instructions have been given ... to move the people living in the lower areas to safer places," Prime Minister Balendra Shah stated.
Downstream impacts were also reported as details emerged, with the floodwaters spreading into Nuwakot and Dhading districts. The cause of the flooding was not immediately known, but officials noted that a deadly flood last year was linked to the draining of a glacier lake in Tibet.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.