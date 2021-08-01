Maharashtra Reports First Case of Zika Virus in Pune, Patient Recovers
The woman, who had shown symptoms since 15 July, was diagnosed with Zika virus and also Chikungunya.
Maharashtra on Saturday, 31 July, reported its first case of Zika virus in a 50-year-old woman in Pune district, according to state health officials.
The woman, who had shown symptoms since 15 July, was diagnosed with Zika virus and also Chikungunya on 30 July.
According to a NDTV report, five samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune after several reports of fever were reported from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil in early July.
Forty samples were collected from the village with a population of around 3,500, of which 25 tested positive for Chikungunya, three for dengue, and one for Zika virus.
Speaking to Hindustan Times, state surveillance officer Dr Pradip Awate said that the woman has completely recovered.
“The zika patient in Belsar village has completely recovered and she has no symptoms now. State rapid response team also carried out an inspection in the village and conducted a meeting with the local authorities and health staff to inform them about the guidelines,” reported Hindustan Times, quoting Dr Pradip Awate.
The Zika virus spreads by the bite of an Aedes species mosquito. The Aedes is the kind of mosquito that bites during the day and is responsible for transmitting dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those infected with the Zika virus can also transmit the disease to their sexual partners.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), most people with Zika virus do not develop any symptoms. Only one in five people are likely to show symptoms, studies say. However, if they do, the symptoms are expected to last 2-7 days.
The most common symptoms are:
Fever
Rash
Conjunctivitis
Muscle and joint pain
Headache
(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times, IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.