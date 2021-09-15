'Extend Visa of Afghan Students': ICCR Appeals to Home Ministry

He also pointed out that ICCR has no plans to stop or reduce the number of scholarships to Afghan students.



"As far as scholarships of Afghan students are concerned, we have neither any instructions nor any plans to stop them or cut them down," Sahasrabuddhe said.



He mentioned that as per rule, ICCR cannot provide stipend to students who are attending virtual classes from their country.



"Those students who have got admission in Indian institutions but are unable to come here can continue attending classes virtually and reach out to their respective institutions for further details. And in case the students don't attend classes physically in India, rules don't permit us to give them a stipend as they are not incurring any expenditure," he said.